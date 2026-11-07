Trump calls for DOJ to investigate Democrats, Sen. Slotkin in Truth Social post

The Brief In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Nov. 7, President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to investigate Democrats for "threatening" members of his administration and donors with impeachment. "The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!" Trump wrote. Slotkin responded, calling on the president to work "on plans to end the war with Iran, end the sloppy tariffs, and deal with the impending impact of your healthcare cuts — which take effect on January 1."



In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Nov. 7, President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to investigate Democrats for "threatening" members of his administration and donors with impeachment.

"The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so, and there have been no impeachable acts committed, or even thought of, by the victims of this illegal process," Trump said. "This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this."

In the process, he called out Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin by name.

Trump accuses Democrats of ‘criminal acts’

The backstory:

In the post, Trump wrote that "The Senator from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, is saying that she is going to go after all young people that believe in Republican Values, and that give even the slightest inclination to be a Republican. The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!"

Slotkin — who previously said that Democratic oversight should deter graduates from joining the Trump administration — responded, saying anyone who breaks the law or uses taxpayer dollars for personal gain should be held accountable.

"President Trump's response to the American people overwhelmingly voting against rising costs and his corrupt weaponization of the government: promote Stephen Miller to Chief of Staff and double down on the policies that brought him the loss in the first place. And then have Stephen draft a tweet threatening to put me in jail," Slotkin said. "This shouldn’t be controversial: if you break the law or use taxpayer dollars to enrich yourself, you should be held accountable. If you didn’t break the law, then it’s all good."

She called on Trump to focus on other issues.

"If you care at all about the American people who sent you such a strong message on Tuesday, you’d be working on plans to end the war with Iran, end the sloppy tariffs, and deal with the impending impact of your healthcare cuts — which take effect on January 1," Slotkin said.

Dig deeper:

It's not the first run-in between Trump and Slotkin.

Trump previously accused Slotkin and other Democrats of sedition after they filmed a video telling soldiers they did not have to obey illegal orders.

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A grand jury declined to indict Slotkin and her colleagues.