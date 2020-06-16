Tuesday News Hit: Decision coming for Shelby Twp. chief, deadly fire in Flat Rock, MSP involved shooting

A public meeting is set for tonight with the Shelby Township Board of Trustees to decide the fate of the city's police chief.

Chief Robert Shelide was put on paid administrative leave about two weeks ago after he admitted to making derogatory and racist comments on Twitter.

Most of the comments revolved around the protesters who were reacting to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and he ended up calling the protesters in some of the tweets names like "barbarians," "bottom feeders," and "sub-humans."

Protesters have been gathering outside the Shelby Township Police Department calling for Shelide to be fired.

Meanwhile, he has issued a statement asking for forgiveness for posting the tweets but protesters that we spoke to say that's not enough.

"I feel like the commissioners here, you should not sit by and worry about your job and worry about if you're going to be voted in next go around - you should stand up for what's right, stand up for the truth and stand up to this man and let him know that he's out of order," said Rev. W.J. Rideout III, founder of the Defenders of Truth and Justice.

The Shelby Township Board of Trustees is set to meet at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Detroit police chief James Craig has spoken about the matter.

"If he can just publically and blatantly make statements like that, he is a disappointment to myself and all of my colleagues across this country that wears the badge of chief of police," Chief Craig said. You can read more about that conversation here.

Authorities investigating deadly house fire in Flat Rock

Authorities are investigating an early-morning fire in Flat Rock that we're told killed a man.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Matilda Avenue, near Telegraph and Vreeland roads.

Investigators aren't sure yet what caused the fire but say at this time it appears to have been accidental.

More information expected after MSP trooper-involved shooting

More information is expected to be released today after a police-involved shooting last night in Monroe Township.

A Michigan State Police trooper shot a man wielding a knife, we're told.

Police said the suspicious man was near South Dixie Road and East Dunbar Monday evening yelling at cars and waving the large knife.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, at some point he ended up shooting the man.

Details leading up to the shooting aren't known and police have not yet given the condition of the man.

Daily Forecast

Tuesday means the temps are starting to warm up this week, hitting 90 again by the end of the week.

Extra $600 in unemployment benefits ends next month, what happens then?

The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits put in place to help Americans who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire at the end of July, and lawmakers are at odds over additional aid for the tens of millions of individuals who are still out of work.

Despite a better-than-expected May jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate actually dropped to 13.3 percent, both political parties appear to agree that another round of relief measures for workers and businesses is necessary.

Still, they’re divided over specific policy measures, including whether or not to continue providing boosted jobless payments.