Twins to be sentenced in Detroit coney island assault over fried mushrooms

A pair of brothers will be sentenced Monday morning in the attack of a customer at a coney island restaurant in Detroit over the summer.

Twins Dwight and Dwayne Samuels pleaded guilty in the assault of a 40-year-old man at Nicky D's Coney on 7 Mile and Greenfield on June 19.

Police say the brothers were upset when they were told the restaurant didn't have fried mushrooms, and they started arguing with some of the customers.

One customer, a 40-year-old man, was critically injured when he was beaten with a pipe and shot in the face.

The victim testified that he heard one of the brothers say he was going to kill him before pointing the gun at him and shooting. The victim also testified he thought he was going to die.

The victim testified the bullet went through his cheeks - knocking out his teeth and hitting his arm. After that, he was beaten while he was on the ground.

The victim couldn't say which of the twin brothers did the shooting and which did the beating - just that they smelled of alcohol.

Both brothers were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and various weapons charges.