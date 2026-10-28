Two brawls in Taylor High School has parents concerned as fight videos spread online

The Brief FOX 2 was told there had been at least two fights at Taylor High School within a week. Video of the fights have been spreading on social media with some posts taken down.



A rash of fights at a downriver high school has parents demanding action.

They say the school district isn’t doing enough to keep kids safe or even keep them in the loop.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was told there had been at least two fights at Taylor High School within a week and video of the fights has been spreading on social media with some posts taken down.



One witness says ten police cars showed up after one of the fights. Despite the melees and such a large police response, parents say they got little to no information from the school district about what happened and what prompted the fights.

They also say the school does not have enough security staffing to ensure safety.



"I’ve seen the videos, and it’s ridiculous like these kids are scared to be in the school," said one parent. "My kids, no kid should ever be scared. Some of these kids, this could be their only safe place to go to."

FOX 2 was told five students were arrested in connection to the fights. Meanwhile, police arrested a few men who had illegally possessed guns on them, which was a separate incident off campus during the stop of suspicious vehicles.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the Taylor Schools Superintendent for comment but haven’t heard back yet.