Two missing after boat capsizes in Detroit River near Stoney Island

Authorities are looking for two people who are missing after a boat they were on capsized in the Detroit River, just east of Grosse Ile and near Stoney Island.

At least 12 people were on board when the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, including seven children.

A person from Ontario, Canada who was in the area at the time assisted rescuing several of the people.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office is assisting with the search, which resumed Monday morning.

The two people missing are adult men, including one from Trenton who is a priest.

The boat was 39 feet long.