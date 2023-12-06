UNLV active shooter: Suspected gunman deceased as Las Vegas police report multiple victims

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and deceased following an active shooter situation at UNLV on Wednesday.

The university enacted a campus lockdown as authorities reported that there were "multiple victims."

Administrators earlier tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"The suspect has been located and is deceased," police tweeted.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.