UPDATE: 3 dead after Dearborn Heights shooting

Dearborn Heights Police and MSP are investigating a shooting that left three people dead.

Authorities say police arrived to Yorkshire Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

The preliminary investigation revealed that one suspect shot and killed two people, and then fired on responding officers.

The suspect was killed during the shooting, by police.

There were no other injuries, and the investigation is still ongoing.

