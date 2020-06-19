US Coast Guard saves 10 people from sinking boat in Grand Traverse Bay

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people from the water in Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, Michigan, Friday.

The Sault Sainte Marie Command Center got a distress radio call from a 30-foot vessel taking on water at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Photos courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat and sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Air Station Traverse City to the scene. Within 20 minutes the crew arrived and sent a rescue swimmer to transfer everyone to a Good Samaritan vessel that had arrived to assist.

While conducting the rescue, the boat began to sink rapidly, forcing everyone into the water. The rescue swimmer was able to rescue 10 people with the help of the Good Samaritan, who transported them to shore.

The vessel completely sank in about 250-feet of water.

According to a Coast Guard release, there are no signs of pollution and the vessel has a maximum potential of 75 gallons of gasoline onboard.

Deputy Sector Cmdr. Amy Florentino said the accident is a reminder for boating season.

"As the boating season begins, it is important to ensure your vessel is ready to safely get underway," Florentino said. "Conduct a check of your boat, make sure you have the proper safety gear including life jackets, and ensure you have an operable VHF radio. In this case, the mariner was able to use a VHF radio to communicate to us that they needed help, which allowed the Coast Guard and other boaters to get on scene quickly."