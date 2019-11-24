Vigil held for grandfather stabbed more than 50 times at Utica park

Loved ones held a vigil Sunday night in remembrance of Mike Shereda, a grandfather who was stabbed to death at a park during his grandchild's first birthday party.

The stabbing happened Sept. 1, 2018, at Grant Park off Hahn Street in Utica. The suspect, Miquel Mansour, is still awaiting trial and Shereda's family is hoping Mansour is convicted and sentenced for first-degree murder.

Officials say while celebrating his grandchild's birthday, Shereda noticed a man acting suspiciously and doing drugs at the park. Shereda asked the man to leave and he apparently went into a rage. Shereda was stabbed more than 50 times in front of his family and friends in the middle of the public park.

Mansour has been charged and his trial is not expected to begin until January 2020.

Meanwhile, his family is hoping Mansour will be held criminally responsible. They're asking the judge not accept any plea deal that would lead to a lesser sentencing.

Police say the grandfather was an auto designer who was described as friendly and always spent time with his grandchildren. Shereda is a father of six and has 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His daughter says he was a family man and an avid outdoorsman.

"The severity and nature of this horrific crime shocks us to the core," Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "Although we may never understand why this heinous crime happened, my office is committed to making sure the defendant is tried and convicted of this violent murder, hopefully bringing some peace and justice to all of those impacted."

You can read more about the family's petition against Mansour online here.