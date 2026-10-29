Voters to decide on Oakland County public safety millages on Election Day

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The Brief Northern Oakland County has a few communities where their fire and police department staffing are on the line if their millage does not pass. In Orion Township, three public safety millage are on the Nov. 3 ballot. In Waterford Township, there are two public safety millage renewals.



The election is only a few more days away and beyond the big races are big issues on the ballot.

Big picture view:

Northern Oakland County has a few communities where their fire and police department staffing are on the line if their millage does not pass.

Orion Township millage

In Orion Township, three public safety millage are on the Nov. 3 ballot. These include:

Police millage renewal which would continue funding police services.

Fire/EMS millage renewal which would maintain funding for fire protection and emergency medical services.

Additional 0.4-mill fire/EMS proposal which would provide additional money for staffing and equipment.

The financial impact of the three proposals would generate approximately $18 million in first-year combined revenues. Meanwhile, what is at stake is that Township Supervisor Chris Barnett has warned that police and fire fund balances could be exhausted by June 2027 without renewed funding.

Voters rejected public safety millage in August, prompting another attempt in November.

Waterford Township millage

In Waterford Township, there are two public safety millage renewals.

Police renewal: 1.34 mills to continue funding police operations.

Fire renewal: 0.88 mills to continue funding fire and emergency services.

Financial impact: Both renewals would generate approximately $7.38 million annually.

Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta has warned that failure could result in budget cuts and layoffs.

Voters rejected public safety millage in August.

For a home with $150,000 in taxable value, the combined levies would cost approximately $333 annually. Because these are renewals, that is not necessarily an additional $333 in taxes.

"Candidly and directly, if these millages fail, we have zero funding for police and zero funding for fire," said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett. "Now are there other options? There aren’t as far as taking from other buckets of money. We don’t have enough to support these services without the dedicated millages. There’s talks of Public Act 33, which is a special assessment district. I’m not a fan of that because it gives the authority to seven members of a board instead of 40 thousand residents."

Local perspective:

Other communities facing similar millage situations are Independence, Brandon Townships for police and Highland Township for fire.

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