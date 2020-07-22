Warren police say 10-year-old boy killed in shooting, 8 juveniles questioned

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a 10-year-old boy has died after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Dwyer said the young child was with several other juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 when the child was shot in the chest at the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre.

Police said a neighbor called after 1 p.m. and the boy was taken to Children's Hospital with breathing problems and unconscious.

Dwyer told FOX 2 the child died after being rushed to the hospital.

The other children are currently at the Warren Police Department and were initially not cooperating with police, Dwyer said, but later were. He also said no adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.

FOX 2 is sending news teams to Warren to gather more information. We'll update this story as we get additional details.