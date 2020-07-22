Warren police say 10-year-old boy killed in shooting, suspect, 15, now in custody

UPDATE (6:50 p.m.): Warren police said the 15-year-old male suspect wanted in connection to the shooting has turned himself in. He came with his mother and attorney to the rendezvous spot near Van Dyke and 12 Mile, reports Jessica Dupnack.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said a 10-year-old boy has died after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Dwyer said the young child was with several other juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 when the child was shot in the chest at the Warren Manor Apartments on Dequindre.

According to police, there was a 10th minor in the apartment but that person is not currently in custody. Police told FOX 2 that minor is believed to be the shooter.

Police said a neighbor called after 1 p.m. and the boy was taken to Children's Hospital with breathing problems and unconscious.

Dwyer told FOX 2 the child died after being rushed to the hospital and that the shooting is believed to have been an accident.

Dwyer said there was a total of ten minors in the apartment, the victim, the alleged shooter and eight others.

The other children are currently at the Warren Police Department and were initially not cooperating with police, Dwyer said, but later were. He also said no adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.

"This is a true tragedy. We have a 10 year old male that expired around 2:20 pm at Children's Hospital," Dwyer said. "We're not sure why the kids were there, there was no supervision. I don't know if they were there to party but as our investigation furthers, we'll be really able to determine exactly what was transpiring at the apartment."

Eight of the minors were between 10 and 16 years old and the last is a 17-year-old girl.

Dwyer said they're still searching the apartment for more evidence but recovered a small-caliber weapon. While the circumstances are unknown, investigators said it's clear that the child did not shoot himself.

"There's no question about it, it was not an accidental shooting by the victim. I can tell you that there was a weapon recovered that the suspect in the case, we don't know if he accidentally shot or if it was intentional, but as the investigaiton furthers, we'll determine exactly that," Dwyer said.

Police said they know who the suspect is and are searching for him. They told FOX 2 he is a minor and are urging him to turn himself in to police.