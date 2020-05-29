Washtenaw County Sheriff to release bodycam video in punching of black woman

The Washtenaw County Sheriff is expected to release a timeline of events leading up to the punching of a black woman by a white deputy late Monday night. The sheriff also said it would show body cam video from that night.

Sheriff Jerry Clayton is expected to talk at 4 p.m. on Friday to give the timeline and body cam video and will outline what happened the night Shateina Grady El was arrested.

Ahead of Friday's press conference, protesters gathered outside of the sheriff's office demanding justice for Grady El.

Also on Friday, a march against police brutality is set for 4 p.m. in Detroit.

In cell phone video, a white sheriff deputy can be seen repeatedly punching a black woman on camera. That deputy has been on administrative leave while the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reviews his use of force.

"He punched my mother three times like she was a whole guy," said Jaquisy Diggins.

The sheriff's office says they and other police agencies were in the 2000 block of Peachcrest in Ypsilanti responding to a shooting in which a 34-year-old woman was struck.

Diggins says there was a party in the street that night. An altercation broke out and shots were fired soon after.

As deputies sought a potential suspect at Diggins' home on Peachcrest, the sheriff's office claims her parents refused to leave the area when deputies set up a perimeter around the house.

There was a dispute and then the apparent punches on camera.

"They asked her to back up and she did back up as you can see in the video she backed up with her hands like this and the officer still rushed my mom," Diggins said.

Their daughter claims deputies did not like that her mother was recording them. Her father was tasered.

The sheriff's office says after it collects all the information of what happened, it plans to hand the details to an outside agency for an investigation.