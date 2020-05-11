WATCH LIVE: Blue Angels to pay tribute to Michigan healthcare workers Tuesday

article

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will honor Michigan medical workers with a special flyover on Tuesday, two weeks after the show was first set and postponed.

The series of flyovers, dubbed Operation America Strong, was announced April 27 and is taking place in the skies of the nation's regions hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

The show was originally set for Tuesday, April 28 but the show was postponed due to weather.

On Sunday, the Blue Angels tweeted that they would perform flyovers for Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The flight path was released around noon on Monday. According to the Blue Angels Twitter account, they'll start in Ann Arbor before passing over Ypsilanti, Wayne, Dearborn, Detroit, Warren, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores, and then back through Detroit.

All told, they'll be in southeast Michigan for 21 minutes.

Residents are urged to walk out of their home and watch safely but should refrain from traveling to see the flyover.

The jets will not fly by Royal Oak Beaumont and only cross into Oakland County for a trip around Troy Beaumont.

The Air Force Thunderbirds had been flying with the Blue Angels in previous flyovers but on May 4, it said there were no additional joint flyovers planned.

"What we're doing is we're paying tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID," said President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing. "And it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors. Because they are equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win and we win."