WATCH LIVE: Detroit Mayor Duggan announces proposed land sale of former state fairgrounds

The former state fairgrounds in Detroit are up for purchase and the city is announcing a proposed sale for the lot.

The proposal would sell the 142-acre land to a "potential tenant that would create 1,200 new jobs" read a release.

The mayor plans to announce the potential land sale during a press conference at 11 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream the announcement on Facebook.

The city purchased the original plot of land for $7 million in 2018.

Most recently, the fairgrounds were the location of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 earlier during the pandemic.