WATCH LIVE: Michigan Supreme court hears arguments over Whitmer's emergency powers

On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of the governor's emergency powers that she's enacted against approval from the state legislature.

The latest chapter in a months-long legal showdown between Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican counterparts in the state House and Senate, attorneys plan to lay out their case as it pertains to the legality of an emergency order declaration that started in March.

The oral arguments will be made via Zoom in front of the Michigan State Supreme Court - a seven-person body and the state's highest judicial authority.

The hearing will be broadcasted on YouTube. You can watch it below.

Under Whitmer's emergency powers, she's issued more than 170 executive orders that pertain to the coronavirus. While most have been uncontested, some have stirred up controversy as the stay home order earlier in the year forced businesses closed and people in their homes.

While the GOP legislature okayed the first series of declarations, they declined to approve others past April 30 as the COVID-19 response dragged on. Whitmer ignored their decision, arguing she had the authority to do so under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act. Republicans are arguing the 1976 Emergency Management Act requires legislative approval of an emergency declaration.

So far, lower courts at the circuit and appeals level have ruled in favor of the governor.