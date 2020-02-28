Watch Live: Police chasing stolen ambulance in Philadelphia

Expand / Collapse search
Police chasing stolen ambulance in Philadelphia

Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are in pursuit of a stolen ambulance in Philadelphia. 

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The ambulance is being chased by countless police officers throughout the city. 

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the ambulance was stolen in Northeast Philadelphia. At one point, the ambulance crashed into several police cruisers and a tow truck. 

No word on injuries at this time. 

Tow truck tries to stop stolen ambulance during Philly pursuit

Watch as a tow truck attempted unsuccessfully to stop a stolen medic unit during a pursuit through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.

___

