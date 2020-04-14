Watch: Mayor Duggan announces plans for City's $300M deficit from COVID-19

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the City is facing a $348 million budget shortfall because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Duggan said the shortfall includes the end of this fiscal year which ends June 30 and the start of the next one in July. But he added the city is prepared to cover about $298 million of the money needed.

The rest of the $44 million needed will be coming from the city's 8,000 employees which will be divided into four groups.

