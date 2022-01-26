WATCH: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give State of the State Wednesday night

Wednesday night, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State virtually for the second year in a row and is expected to be very upbeat for the democratic governor.

Normally governors deliver their annual assessment of the State of the State to a packed Michigan house but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governor to deliver her third address from the solitude of her office. This year, she'll take her show on the road to a manufacturing plant in Detroit.

Typically, governor's messages are upbeat and that's expected from Whitmer on Wednesday. But first, the bad news.

She's got to get through the assessment of where we are on the COVID rampage across the state and there is a glimmer of hope that the current surge will die down.

She'll also address the trauma after the killing of four students at Oxford High School as the governor will pay tribute to everyone.

Then the governor is expected to transition into the more upbeat portion of her speech, where she will ride the momentum of this week's GM announcement of a $7 billion, 4,000 job investment in two new Michigan plants.

She'll point out that she wants more of that cooperation from the Republicans on her New Year's agenda.

"Our collaboration over the last few months proves that when we work together we win," Whitmer said on Tuesday.

The governor will also work for GOP votes to eliminate the pension tax created under former Gov. Rick Snyder.

"So after working a lifetime people should be able to retain and keep their hard earned dollars that were promised to them," said. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Tuesday.

The governor also wants a $2,500 rebate for everyone who buys an electric car and the charging equipment that goes with that.

She's also pushing to slice the price of insulin in Michigan and a $3,000 tax refund for 730,000 taxpayers, along with other tax cuts.

Meanwhile, Republicans are seeking a roll back of the state income tax rate to 3.9%.

As for the optimism, there's reason for that too. The state has $20 billion in federal COVID aid that the governor and those Republicans will spend, which should make some voters happy.