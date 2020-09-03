Wayne County Sheriff's Corporal Dies After Jail Attack

A Wayne County Sheriff corporal has died after being assaulted at the Wayne County Jail in downtown Detroit.

Corporal Bryant Searcy was attacked by a 28-year-old inmate late Wednesday evening.

Corporal Searcy was taken to the hospital where he died. The 50 year old was a member of the department since 2002. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The inmate remains in custody.

The Sheriff’s department issued the following statement:

It is with heartfelt sadness and deep regret that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of Corporal Bryant Searcy. Searcy was hired as a police officer in November of 2002. He rose to the rank of Corporal and was currently assigned to Jail Division 2, located at 525 Clinton Street, Detroit.

On 9/2/2020, at approximately 10:00 pm., Corporal Searcy was attacked by an inmate at Jail Division 2. As a result of the ensuing struggle, Corporal Searcy was gravely injured. He was treated on scene by jail medical personnel and Detroit EMS. He was conveyed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

The suspect in the attack is a 28 year old male, and he remains in custody. The Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be conducting the criminal investigation of this matter. Corporal Searcy is survived by a wife and daughter. Our prayers go out for them. As of this time, there is no information on funeral arrangements.

Daniel Pfannes, Undersheriff Wayne County Sheriff's Office