Weather Quiz Contest Rules

FOX 2 Weather Authority Weather Quiz Giveaway Rules 2019

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal residents of the following counties: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Lapeer, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe or Sanilac who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of New World Communication of Detroit, Inc., owner of television station WJBK FOX2 (“Sponsor”), Wallside Windows, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per week (Monday through Sunday). The giveaway period begins on December 31, 2018, and continues through December 22, 2019 (the “Giveaway Period”). Monthly Giveaways will be held during the following periods:

Start Date End Date

12/31/18 1/27/19

1/28/19 2/24/19

2/25/19 3/31/19

4/1/19 4/28/19

4/29/19 5/26/19

5/27/19 6/23/19

7/1/19 7/28/19

7/29/19 8/25/19

8/26/19 9/29/19

9/30/19 10/27/19

10/28/19 11/24/19

11/25/19 12/22/19

All entries for a particular Monthly Giveaway must be received by 3:00 p.m. on the End Dates above. Entries are only eligible for the monthly prize during the Monthly Giveaway period in which they are received, and will not carry over to the next Monthly Giveaway. All valid entries, received during the Giveaway Period will be eligible for the Grand Prize.

4. To enter, access the online giveaway entry form at www.FOX2Detroit.com. Answer the online question (which will change each Sunday during the Giveaway Period) and follow all instructions to complete the online giveaway entry form.

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WJBK’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One monthly winner will be selected on or about the first Monday following each End Date from entries received during each Monthly Giveaway period by random drawing from among valid entries having the correct answers to the applicable weather quiz question. Winners will be announced on FOX 2 News Morning on or about the first Monday following each End Date. In addition, one Grand Prize winner will be selected on or about December 23, 2019, by random drawing from among all valid entries received during the Giveaway Period having the correct answers.

The Prizes

7. The applicable monthly prize will be announced when entries are solicited. One Grand Prize winner will receive new Wallside Windows for his or her home, up to a $5,000 retail value. All winners will be notified of the estimated retail value of their prize prior to prize acceptance. The Grand Prize is provided by Wallside Windows.

8. Winners will be notified by e-mail within approximately 72 hours following selection. The winners will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in a manner determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion within ten days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are not eligible to win a prize in this giveaway if they have been selected as a winner in another WJBK giveaway during the 30 days prior to being selected as a winner in this giveaway, except that the final monthly winner will be eligible to win the Grand Prize.

12. Winner of the annual Grand Prize must agree to have the windows installed by May 31, 2020 or he or she will forfeit the prize.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.FOX2Detroit.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WJBK-FOX 2, 16550 W. 9 Mile, Southfield, MI 48075 through January 26, 2020.

16. For a list of prize winners of monthly prizes winners please send a self addressed stamped envelope to Weather Quiz Prize Winners, BOX 2000, Southfield MI 48037-2000 or visit FOX2Detroit.com.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.FOX2Detroit.com.