Westland police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Michigan Avenue
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland Police confirmed a fatal pedestrian crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road Tuesday night.
The crash took place near a Kroger on Michigan Avenue in Westland.
The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Westland police. The public is being asked to avoid the area.
As of 9 p.m., the body was still on the road. It is still unclear how the crash took place.
An investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were provided at this time.