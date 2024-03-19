Expand / Collapse search

Westland police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Michigan Avenue

By FOX 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland Police confirmed a fatal pedestrian crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road Tuesday night.

The crash took place near a Kroger on Michigan Avenue in Westland. 

The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Westland police. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

As of 9 p.m., the body was still on the road. It is still unclear how the crash took place.

An investigation remains ongoing. 

No other details were provided at this time.