Westland police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Michigan Avenue

Westland Police confirmed a fatal pedestrian crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road Tuesday night.

The crash took place near a Kroger on Michigan Avenue in Westland.

The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Westland police. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

As of 9 p.m., the body was still on the road. It is still unclear how the crash took place.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were provided at this time.