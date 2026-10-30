What's Michigan's most popular Halloween candy?

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The Brief According to data compiled by candystore.com, Michigan's most popular Halloween candy is Starburst. Candy corn and Butterfinger came in second and third. The most popular Halloween candy in America is M&M's.



You can't celebrate Halloween without candy.

And the U.S. buys a lot of it.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on pace to spend about $4.1 billion on candy this year.

So, what's the most popular sweet treat in Michigan?

What's the best-selling Halloween candy in Michigan?

Local perspective:

According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan is Starburst.

Candy corn came in second, while Butterfinger earned a spot at third.

Big picture view:

The most popular Halloween candy in America this year is M&M's, per candystore.com.

Sour Patch Kids are the second most popular, and are the top seller in 10 states including Illinois and Nebraska.

Across the Midwest, Hot Tamales, M&M's and Sour Patch Kids hold the top spots.