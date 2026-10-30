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What's Michigan's most popular Halloween candy?

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Holidays
Published October 30, 2026 8:30 PM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 8:30 PM EDT
article

A bucket of Halloween candy. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) ((Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • According to data compiled by candystore.com, Michigan's most popular Halloween candy is Starburst.
    • Candy corn and Butterfinger came in second and third.
    • The most popular Halloween candy in America is M&M's.

DETROIT - You can't celebrate Halloween without candy.

And the U.S. buys a lot of it.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are on pace to spend about $4.1 billion on candy this year.

So, what's the most popular sweet treat in Michigan?

What's the best-selling Halloween candy in Michigan?

Local perspective:

According to data compiled by candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan is Starburst.

Candy corn came in second, while Butterfinger earned a spot at third.

Big picture view:

The most popular Halloween candy in America this year is M&M's, per candystore.com.

Sour Patch Kids are the second most popular, and are the top seller in 10 states including Illinois and Nebraska. 

Across the Midwest, Hot Tamales, M&M's and Sour Patch Kids hold the top spots.

The Source: This story was written using data from candystore.com. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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