Whitmer on potential abortion changes, Oxford victim's family push for a memorial, oldest Michigan woman dies

In the hours following reports that the Supreme Court will overturn the prevailing federal law that legalizes abortion in the U.S., Michigan's governor called her work "more important than ever."

"I'll fight like hell to protect abortion access," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on Twitter, hours after the news site Politico reported that a leaked draft opinion authored by the country's high court would overrule the Roe V. Wade decision.

Whitmer's tweet was also connected to an April post she made about her plan to protect abortion access in Michigan. In that, Whitmer said she would file a lawsuit to overturn Michigan's own ban on abortion, a 1931-era law that was never repealed but instead overruled by the federal statute in 1973.

"If Roe is overturned, abortion could become illegal in Michigan in nearly any circumstance—including in cases of rape and incest— and deprive Michigan women of the ability to make critical health care decisions for themselves. This is no longer theoretical: it is reality," Whitmer said in a statement following the early April announcement.

Michigan's statewide abortion ban outlaws the medical practice without exceptions for rape or incest. If Roe V. Wade is overturned, then the current state law would become the overarching law on abortion within Michigan.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state's 1931-era abortion ban

In her lawsuit, Whitmer asks the state Supreme Court to order the 1931 ban unconstitutional while also ruling abortion is a right guaranteed by the state's Constitution.

Several other states have already passed bills that criminalize the practice at certain stages of pregnancy.

In Whitmer's lawsuit, it seeks to protect abortion access under Michigan's Due Process Clause, which provides a right to privacy and bodily autonomy. The governor also argues it violates Michigan's Equal Protection Clause by banning a woman's equal rights.

False alarm of threat outside Renaissance High School sparks security protocol review

On Friday a false alarm caused Detroit Renaissance students to scatter for safety believing a man on a roof was pointing a weapon at them. But the scare was great enough for the high school to change security policies.

One of the major issues is that a lot of students were not immediately able to get back inside the building to safety when this happened. The Detroit Public Schools Community District says a breakdown in communication is to blame for that – students and parents say this is a wake-up call. The scare at Renaissance has students and parents hoping the school steps up security.

Students scrambled to get back inside the school but the doors were locked per school policy—and a teacher at one of the doors initially did not allow students back in. "People (were) crying, calling their parents, which made me like, ‘I want to get out of here,’" said student Rachel Ellison.

That lapse in communication was addressed during a meeting with students and parents Monday. "I’m not for sure if I’m 100 percent comfortable as I wanted to be leaving the meeting, but they did assure us that there were going to be certain protocols put in place," said Monica Andrews, a Renaissance parent.

Hana St. Juliana's family wants permanent memorial for four victims

The families of one of the dead victims of the Oxford school shooting says the district has stalled and dodged requests by Hana St. Juliana's relatives to create a permanent memorial for those killed on Nov. 30 in the school. The family has pleaded with the district to honor St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling at the school.

"They repeatedly say the right things. But, the inaction I guess more than anything speaks volumes," Hana's father Steve said. "The fundamental reason given by administration is that it could be triggering to students and staff there."

On Monday, FOX 2 contacted Oxford school officials about the status. Shortly after that, Steve received a phone call that informed him the school would place four hearts in the school’s courtyard with their initials. Steve wants more. He wants his daughter's face and the other children front and center.

The Oxford school district said it was comfortable with a temporary memorial but said it had reached out to other districts who have endured something similar, informing them " It is important to us to honor the lives of Justin, Madisyn, Hana, and Tate and at the same time be sure we are sensitive to the healing process of all of our students and staff that endured the tragedy that day."

Michigan releases fish consumption advisories

Do not Eat fish advisories remain in effect for several Southeast Michigan bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the 2022 regional Eat Safe Fish Guides on Monday.

The guides include a Do Not Eat advisory for bluegill and sunfish caught in the Lower Branch of the Rouge River and the Main Branch of the Rouge River from the Ford Estate Dam to the Detroit River due to high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS).

A Do Not Eat advisory was lifted from the Huron River from where it crosses I-275 in Wayne County to the river mouth at Lake Erie, except for certain species: catfish, largemouth bass, rock bass, carp, bluegill, and sunfish all have recommendations for intake.

Advisories are also in effect for any fish found in Norton Creek, Hubbell Pond, Kent Lake, Ore Lake, Strawberry & Zukey Lakes, Gallagher lake, Loon Lake, and Whitehood Lakes were among several listed. See the full list here.

Third-oldest person in U.S. from mid-Michigan dies at 114

A Michigan woman who was among the oldest living Americans has died at age 114. Irene Dunham died Sunday, son Bruce Dunham told the Lansing State Journal. Her mind was sharp but "her body just finally gave up," he said Monday. Gerontology Research Group had Dunham listed as the 10th oldest living person in the world and the third oldest in the U.S., as of April 24.

"It has been a long life," Dunham told the State Journal in 2021. "I just get up, move around and I guess that’s about it. I wish I could do more right now but I’m getting pretty old." Dunham lived in Lansing before moving in 2020 to an assisted living center in DeWitt Township.

She was born Irene Babcock in 1907. In 1927, a sore throat kept her home from school on the day that explosives destroyed Bath Consolidated School, killing more than 40 people, including 38 students. There was no graduation event that year. Dunham got her diploma 50 years later in 1977 when she and other graduates from 1927 were invited to the school’s ceremony.

Dunham’s husband, Laurits, died in 1972.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

What else we're watching

A new Viking-themed cruise line in the Great Lakes has arrived in Detroit. The ship, which hosts 378 guests and has 189 staterooms is the latest investment in Great Lakes recreational tourism from outside the state. What's believed to be the first sighting of an otter in the Detroit River in more than a century, a news report out of Detroit says the animal was spotted by a University of Windsor student who was near the Ambassador Bridge on April 26. Otters were abundant in the region prior to the area's development in the 1800s and 1900s. The city of Detroit has a big announcement coming Tuesday regarding a new fund for homeowners. Mayor Mike Duggan will join the Gilbert family and other Detroit business leaders at the UBS Building Tuesday. The Ann Arbor Art Fair is expected to return in full bloom July 21-23. The Midwest tradition and one of the biggest-trafficked events of the year in state released its lineup Tuesday. A snapshot of the Republican Party's race for governor shows three of the top candidates running for the nomination face challenges to their signatures to get on the ballot. Meanwhile, Kevin Rinke, who is self-funding his own campaign, is on a 10-day bus tour through Michigan. Rinke threw barbs at candidates Tudor Dixon, James Craig, and Perry Johnson over their petition issues Monday.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's going to be a rainy Tuesday with up an inch expected to fall across Southeast Michigan during much of the afternoon. Plan for some potential flooding and ponding.

100-year-old man breaks world record for longest career at same company

A Brazilian man has broken the Guinness World Record for working at the same company for 84 years and 9 days.

100-year-old Walter Orthmann's accomplishment was verified by GWR on Jan. 6, according to the organization.

GWR said Orthmann started working for ReneauxView, a textile company, as a shipping assistant when he was 15 years old on Jan. 17, 1938.

Advertisement

Orthmann was born in Brusque, a small town in Santa Catarina, home to a large German population. GWR said he would walk to school barefooted and was described as "an exceptional student with a brilliant memory and attention to detail."