Whitmer's 2024 State of the State: Calls for free community college, unity

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is giving her sixth State of the State address from the Michigan House Chambers tonight, laying out her 2024 agenda.

"The state of our state is ready to rock," Whitmer said after listing several accomplishments. "This year we will continue our work to lower costs on the biggest items in your budget."

Whitmer said her office will continue to make Michigan a great place to live and move to – whether it comes to education, housing, innovation, and more.

"In 2024, we will make the largest investment to build housing in Michigan history," Whitmer said. "In the five years since I took office, we've invested double what we did the previous eight years to build or rehabilitate 34,000 housing units, supporting 20,000 good paying construction jobs in the process."

Whitmer highlighted how she will continue investing in education, from preschool to college.

"We know education in Michigan needs more support and more work and we want student outcomes to exceed our expectations," Whitmer said. "We need to better prepare students for success after they graduate, whether they go right into the workforce or enter community college, trade school, or a four year university."

She urged state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates.

"In our next budget, let's make the first two years of community college in Michigan tuition free for every high school graduate," the governor said.

Whitmer also prioritized community college access in her annual address last year. State lawmakers responded by temporarily lowering the minimum age for free tuition from 25 to 21 years old. The Democratic governor now wants to expand the program by removing all age requirements for free community college, according to details of her plan provided to The Associated Press by Whitmer’s office.

Whitmer’s administration created the Michigan Reconnect program in 2021, aiming to increase the percentage of the state’s workforce with a postsecondary degree or training from 50.5% to 60% by 2030. It made Michigan residents 25 years and older eligible for free community college tuition.

Last year, much of what Whitmer wanted in her State of the State speech — including tax cuts and a repeal of right to work — was passed by a Legislature controlled entirely by Democrats.

This year could prove more difficult with the state House membership deadlocked at 54-54 until at least April. Two Democratic representatives left their seats in November after winning mayoral races and special elections will be held in the two heavily Democratic districts on April 16.

AP News contributed to this report.