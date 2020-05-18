With daily death totals down, Michigan Gov. Whitmer to address COVID-19 status on Monday

A day after Michigan reported its lowest daily death total in almost two months, the governor will update the state's COVID-19 status Monday.

One of its most encouraging daily reports since the outbreak first began, Michigan confirmed only 11 more deaths on Sunday. While the low number likely reflects the lower average totals usually confirmed on weekends, it's also fewer than any number health officials have confirmed since March 24, about 14 days after the outbreak was officially confirmed in the state.

Gretchen Whitmer's press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. To watch the meeting, FOX 2 will stream it live on our website and Facebook page.

In an even more good news to report, Michigan's former epicenter and one of the worst-hit cities in the country confirmed zero deaths on Sunday. Detroit's chief health officer Denise Fair called the news "encouraging" but asked residents to be wary of daily results like that.

Those falling numbers correlate with the growing list of businesses, public places, and travel restrictions returning to a state of normalcy. Following one week of reopened manufacturing, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler all brought back workers to their assembly lines on Monday. But even with returns to normal, things will look very different for those returning.

Health screenings, front door checkpoints, mandatory social distancing and plenty of personal protective equipment will be among the first things to greet workers returning to work. It's likely to be the new protocol for months to come as Michigan balances re-engaging its economy.

The balancing act will bleed into the summer and fall, where officials are already looking at what options are available to them as they consider how to restart school.

"Michigan has approximately 1.5 million K-12 public education students, about 3,500 schools and only about 100 days until we have to have our plan ready to be executed," said Whitmer during a Friday press conference. Last week, she unveiled a 20-person Return to Learning Advisory Council which will guide the state's path forward on education. It will be made up of students, parents, educators, administrators, and public health officials.

Much like the guides that businesses are following to reopen their doors, schools will need to implement their own safety protocols when the fall semester returns. Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and Ferris State University have all confirmed their main campuses will be open in the fall with added safety measures in place.

How it looks for public schools will be different. While COVID-19's effects on elderly individuals are well documented, it's unclear how children are impacted. While they probably don't carry the same underlying conditions that worsen symptoms in older residents, there are studies documenting unusual cases of inflammation in the heart and blood vessels in children. Multiple cases have already been reported in Michigan.

Among other questions that are top of mind for public health officials is what kind of increase in cases will follow the state's reopening. Whitmer and her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have both warned a second surge in coronavirus-linked cases could decimate the state's hurting economy and quickly shrink the fragile health care capacity.

Hospitalizations, like new cases and deaths, have been declining for some time. Metrics like those, in addition to boosting testing capacity, will inform how and when the state can reopen.