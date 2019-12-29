Woman dead, her son critically injured after Oak Park shooting suspect in custody

Crime scene cleaning crews were inside an Oak Park home Sunday afternoon. 48 hours earlier, 74-year-old Mary Boles was shot and killed. Her son, 55-year-old Robert Boles Senior was shot too.

He’s currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Friends of the Boles family tell Fox 2 the man in police custody, connected to this shooting is Robert’s 22-year-old son.

He’s allegedly shot his father and grandmother.

“What could have happened so bad that a person could get so mad at a parent and a grandparent to have that much anger to shoot them in their own home,” LaDonna Jones said, a friend of the victim.



Not long after the shooting, police say the 22-year-old drove 20 minutes into Allen Park, dialed 911 telling dispatchers that he’d shot two people.

He directed officers to a parking lot where he was arrested. He was handed over to Oak Park Police where he remains in custody.

Robert Sr. is a chef that lived with his mother in the Oak Park home. Mary is described as a quiet giving woman.

“Mary didn’t deserve this she was a loving person she was helpful person and she just loved everybody, she tried to help everybody,” Jones said.

A murder weapon was retrieved from that home, neighbors who did not want to go on camera are wondering what could have happen in that home to provoke such a tragedy.

