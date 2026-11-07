Woman found asleep in bed, after breaking into Canadian house

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The Windsor Police Department found a burglar fast asleep in the bed of the house she was accused of breaking into earlier this week.

Police from the Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Department were called to a house in the small town, about 25 miles south of Windsor, where they found a 46-year-old woman asleep just after 8 a.m.

She was arrested without incident.

Officers suspect that the woman had removed an air conditioner cover and climbed into the house through the window.

Stephanie Brochert, was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling and mischief under $5,000. She also had an outstanding warrant.



