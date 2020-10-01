Woman in her 20s, 6-year-old boy found shot to death at home in Warren

article

Warren police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Thursday morning.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer said the victims were found dead in a home in the 2000 block of Otis Avenue, which is near 9 Mile and Dequindre.

We're told the bodies were discovered around 10 a.m. Thursday when police were doing a welfare check. One victim, we're told, is a woman in her 20s and the other is a 6-year-old boy. Both were found shot.

We're told this case is connected to one out of Detroit, in which a man was found dead around 2 a.m. in a burned vehicle in the 2100 block of Hyde.

Dwyer said police are still working to identify and bodies at the Warren location and determine how the victims are related. He did not say yet how the cases are known to be connected.

Further details are still developing. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.