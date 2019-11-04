Woman killed when VW Beetle t-boned by pickup truck in Warren

One woman was killed Monday morning when her Volkswagen Beetle was t-boned by a pickup truck on Van Dyke between 13 and 14 Mile in Warren.

According to police, the woman was hit in her car around 6:30 Monday morning as she was heading north on Van Dyke, just past Chicago Road.

Warren Police say the car Beetle was heading north on Van Dyke and tried to make a left turn when she was hit. Further details of the crash are not known.

The woman is believed to be about 20 years old. She was taken by EMS to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman has not been identified by police.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.