Wyandotte's Sugarr Donuts celebrates first anniversary with donut donations to front line workers

Cody Maynard never thought he'd be celebrating the one year anniversary since opening his donut store in Wyandotte amid pandemic. Then again, a lot of us didn't anticipate spending 2020 indoors or on the frontlines of the COVID-19 spread.

However, the founder of Sugarr Donuts on 1752 Eureka Rd hasn't stopped making the pastries. He's just changing how many are being delivered.

"We've always donated for the company. Little small various things, but nothing of this scale," said Cody Maynard, owner of Sugarr donuts. "It's gotten to the point where it's overwhelming."

Maynard has been delivering thousands of pastries throughout Metro Detroit hospitals. With stops at Detroit Receiving, Henry Ford, and Sinai Grace, he estimates they've sent out more than a hundred dozen.

"That's strictly just donating from not even asking for a dollar and again, that's where we see the benefit. As long as we're helping the community and helping ourselves, as long as we're sustained and moving forward, we'll always help the community," said Maynard.

Despite the hardship and uncertainty and fear of the times, the response he's received has been "overwhelming." The mass texts from first responders saying 'thank you' haven't stopped.

If you'd like to help Maynard, you can find his Gofundme here.