James H. Cole Legacy Foundation Continues to Support Frontline Workers and Local Heroes During Second Year

The James H. Cole Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that supports community-based groups that seek to encourage economic growth and prosperity among the citizens of Detroit through education, inspiration, and guidance. Our goal is to aid in the upward mobility of those individuals who strive to better themselves, their family, and their community.

After spending 100 years in the community and giving back through employing numerous employees from Detroit and providing affordable and quality service to residents during their most difficult time, the company formally established the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation at the end of 2019.

Like the rest of the world, the Foundation’s plans for 2020 were put on hold, and the team quickly pivoted to address the most pressing needs of a community in crisis.

The "Love Thy Neighbor" initiative was initially established as a way to thank frontline and essential workers for their sacrifices to keep the community going. We donated meals to Sinai Grace and Henry Ford Hospital staff, as well as Detroit Fire stations and Detroit Police precincts across three shifts. We had the opportunity to work with Detroit-based/minority-owned restaurants and caterers to provide them much needed meals. Buddy's Pizza, Bucharest Grill, Lonestar Catering, and Smokey G's Smokehouse were among the hired vendors. A secondary goal of the initiative was to help local businesses continue to keep their doors open during this time.

As the new school year began in September, the Legacy Foundation reached out to Detroit Collegiate Preparatory High School at Northwestern to donate more than 500 backpacks filled with school and safety supplies, and GrubHub gift cards. Later that month, the Legacy Foundation donated 50 teddy bears to the Pure Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides services to children within the Metro-Detroit area whose parent/parents are incarcerated.

This past December the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation provided gift cards and donations to 10 people who were nominated and chosen as "Everyday Heroes", and two non-profit organizations through their "12 Days of Giving" initiative.

The momentum continued this year. In February the Legacy Foundation provided more than 150 meals to essential staff at Henry Ford Hospital, specifically the janitorial and administrative teams. And in June the Foundation continued campaign efforts by celebrating frontline workers once again with donated dinners to two firehouses near the two James H. Cole Home for Funerals locations.

Next up for the campaign is the annual James H. Cole Heroes and Hope calendar featuring local "Everyday Heroes", which will be out later in the year, a food giveaway with the local nonprofit Youth Are Bigger Than Life, and once again executing the "12 Days of Giving" initiative.

Annual James H. Cole Heroes and Hope 2022 calendar featuring local "Everyday Heroes". Expand

If you are interested in making a financial contribution to The James H. Cole Legacy Foundation to help us continue our efforts in the Detroit community, please visit our website at www.jhcfoundation.org and click on the donate button.