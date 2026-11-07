Lions special teams coordinate Dave Fipp nominated for Salute to Service award

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Dave Fipp is the Lions nominee for the 16th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The award honors a league member who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Recent past recipients of the award include Christian McCaffrey (2025), George Kittle (2024), Joe Cardona (2023), Ron Rivera (2022), and Andrew Beck (2021).

Fans have the opportunity to help determine the award’s three finalists by voting for their favorite nominee. To vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until November 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.