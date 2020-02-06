Pistons finalizing trade of Andre Drummond to Cavaliers, according to reports

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade with the Cavaliers that would send center Andre Drummond to Cleveland for two players and a future second-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report that the Pistons and Cavaliers were on the verge of finalizing a trade.

SI.com reports the Pistons will send Drummond to Cleveland in exchange for center John Henson and guard Brandon Knight plus a 2023 second-round pick. Both Henson and Knight are in the last years of their deals.

Henson has played in the NBA for 8 years, 7 of which with the Milwaukee Bucks until this year in Cleveland. For his career, he's averaged 13.9 points per game and 2.7 blocks.

Knight, originally drafted by the Pistons in 2011, has never played more games in a season than in his first year with Detroit. over his career, he's played for the Pistons, Bucks, Suns, Rockets, and Cavaliers and has averaged 14.1 points per game and 4 assists.

The Pistons are 19-34, 4 games behind the Orlando Magic for the 8th spot in the East. The Cavaliers are 13-39 and the worst team in the east.

FOX 2 is working to confirm the details of the trade. The Pistons have not yet commented.