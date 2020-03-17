Tom Brady announces he's leaving the Patriots

It was a foregone conclusion for Tom Brady to leave the Patriots but the greatest quarterback of all-time made it official Tuesday in a statement on his Twitter account.

Tom Brady, a 6-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, is officially leaving New England. It had long been speculated that Brady and New England would not be able to come to terms on a new deal after his expired following this past season. Now it's official.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Mey Expand

Brady leaves the Patriots after an amazing run of 20 years. He announced on his Twitter account the move and said he doesn't know what his football future holds:

"I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supports. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming - I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can't thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared - a lifetime full of fun memories."

Brady, 42, was notably drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In 2001, Brady took over the starting job in New England and led the Patriots to an astounding 17 division titles since then. The Patriots played in 13 AFC Championship Games and won nine of them.

He never had a losing season in New England.

Advertisement

It's believed that Tampa Bay is the leading team to sign Brady.