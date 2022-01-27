USMNT to resume World Cup qualifiers with match against El Salvador

CONCACAF resumes World Cup qualifiers Thursday, giving Americans their first look at the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2022.

The Stars and Stripes will take the pitch for a 7 p.m. ET match against El Salvador. The game will air on ESPN2.

The U.S. and El Salvador met last fall in the first batch of qualifiers and American fans are hoping to see improvement. The Sept. 3 game ended in a 0-0 draw.

It’s just one of three times the Americans have finished with a draw in qualifiers. Even so, the USMNT is sitting pretty on the CONCACAF table.

With four wins, three draws and one loss, the Americans are in second place with 15 points. The undefeated Canadians top the table with 16 points.

Mexico and Panama each have 14 points, but Mexico clings to the coveted third-place slot on points differential. Only the top three teams will qualify for the World Cup, which begins Nov. 21 in Qatar.

Even though the tournament is still 10 months away and six qualifying games remain, clinching scenarios are already in play this round. The U.S. or Canada can qualify with wins in their next three matches if Mexico or Panama lose their next three.

They will also need Jamaica, Costa Rica and El Salvador to close this window with less than 14 points.

Gregg Berhalter USMNT head coach with his bench during a game between El Salvador and USMNT at Estadio Cuscatlán on Sept. 2, 2021, in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

It’s not possible for the Yanks and Canadians to both qualify this round. They face each other on Sunday. But with the right amount of help, one of them could be booking flights to Qatar after this period of qualifiers closes on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.