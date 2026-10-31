What time is kick off time for Michigan-Michigan State game?

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The Brief Michigan will play in-state rivals Michigan State for the Paul Bunyan trophy on Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is planned for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on Peacock



The 119th Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is on its way.

Michigan vs. Michigan State

The backstory:

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Wolverines, who are 5-3, will host the 2-6 Spartans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan has won its last four contests against Michigan State, and comes into the rivalry game off a 28-21 victory over Rutgers.

By the numbers:

Michigan leads the trophy series 42-29-2.

The Wolverines also lead 75-38-5 in all-time contests against the Spartans.

The game will be available to stream on Peacock.