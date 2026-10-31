What time is kick off time for Michigan-Michigan State game?
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ANN ARBOR, MICH. - The 119th Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is on its way.
Michigan vs. Michigan State
The backstory:
The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Wolverines, who are 5-3, will host the 2-6 Spartans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan has won its last four contests against Michigan State, and comes into the rivalry game off a 28-21 victory over Rutgers.
By the numbers:
Michigan leads the trophy series 42-29-2.
The Wolverines also lead 75-38-5 in all-time contests against the Spartans.
The game will be available to stream on Peacock.
The Source: This story was written using an announcement regarding the Michigan-Michigan State game. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.