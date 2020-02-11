Between 3 and 5 inches of snow expected for Detroit and SE Michigan Wednesday into Thursday

Another snowstorm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan Wednesday into Thursday with four inches of snow possible to fall for most of southeast Michigan.

If it feels like we're getting round-after-round of snow, well, you're right. It feels like winter in Michigan because - guess what - it is winter!

The next storm system will begin to impact us around 7 pm Wednesday and continue until Thursday afternoon.

Of course, the storm is still 24 hours away so FOX 2 News Live every morning between 4 a.m. and noon, then again between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the 10 p.m. News and the Edge at 11, all at fox2detroit.com/live to get the latest on the storm's path.

By the time the flakes finish Thursday as you're sitting down for dinner, we expect to have between 3 and 5 inches on the ground, with spots in Lenawee and Monroe Counties getting closer to 4-and-a-half inches of snow.

Like our last winter storm system, this one is surging up from the Southwest, bringing plenty of moisture with it. But the warm southern air never makes it here, instead, an arctic blast will rush in from the north.

This combination is helping to lead to advanced totals since none of the precipitation will fall as rain.

Your best bet will be to wait until lunchtime on Thursday to shovel. By that time, most of the snow will have fallen and you'll be shoveling 3-5 inches of "normal" winter snow (i.e. not too wet or heavy).

Before you go out to shovel, check the radar to make sure by downloading the FOX 2 Weather app.

This does mean that the drive into work on Thursday will be compromised and if you have kids you may want to pay attention to Fox 2's school alerts, as the timing will impact things.

To track the latest closings today and every day, check out fox2detroit.com/closings.

Thursday night, Friday and Friday night are shaping up to be frigid with overnight lows in single digits and windchills at or below zero! In fact the windchill most of Friday will be near 10...so dress warm!

