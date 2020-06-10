Damaging winds, torrential rain, vivid lightning, hail, and isolated tornado all possible Wednesday

Southeast Michigan and a large portion of the state are squarely under a moderate risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our main threats will be damaging winds (over 60 mph) and an isolated tornado but torrential rain, vivid cloud-to-ground lightning, and hail will also be an issue.

Who: Southeast Michigan

What: Damaging Winds & Isolated Tornado Threat

When: 2pm to 10pm [target time: 4pm - 8pm]

Where: All of Metro Detroit

Why: Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move north through the Midwest. As you're up and out the door Wednesday morning, you'll feel the heat, tropical humidity, and breezy air.

If you look up at the clouds, they're racing by. That means meaning there are some very fast-moving winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and any thunderstorm that taps into those winds this afternoon can bring that wind down to the ground causing wind damage.

Temperatures should rocket into the mid-to-upper 80s before the storms with a mix of clouds and sunshine which will help in fueling the storms this afternoon and this evening.

Thunderstorms should move in from the southwest and head toward the northeast. We're anticipating them to first form as individual, lone-ranger, strong/severe thunderstorms that will then band together in a line and race toward the east. Our highest chance for a tornado to develop is when these thunderstorms first start to form; however, a few spin-ups are possible after they band together.

Our greatest chance for damaging winds is after the storms merge into a line. Though some isolated street flooding is possible, given how fast the storms will move, we’re not anticipating much in the way of flooding.

