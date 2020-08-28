Expand / Collapse search

Friday rain causing flash flood warning, traffic delays around Detroit

DETROIT - Heavy rains Friday morning led to several traffic jams and a flash flood warning for much of Detroit.

In what's expected to be a wet end of the week, showers are expected for much of Friday. Having already fallen for a good chunk of the morning, the National Weather Service has announced a flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:15 a.m. in Wayne and much of Oakland and Macomb Counties. 

Friday morning rain leads to flooding, traffic jams

There were already reports of flooding on major roads in and around Detroit.

Closures and delays have been reported at:

  • M-59 between Mound and Van Dyke
  • I-96 closed going both directions at Inkster Road due to flooding underneath Beech Daly
  • Southfield Road at 13 Mile is closed
  • Hall Road is closed on both directions at Van Dyke due to flooding

Incredibly slippery conditions have also been reported on major highways, leading to accidents delaying commute times:

  • Accident in westbound lanes on I-94 at Trumbull, leading stop-and-go traffic back up to I-75, delays up to 10 minutes
  • Accident at Cadieux causing stop-and-go back to Vemier, two lanes are blocked leading to delays up to 30 minutes