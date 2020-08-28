Friday rain causing flash flood warning, traffic delays around Detroit

Heavy rains Friday morning led to several traffic jams and a flash flood warning for much of Detroit.

In what's expected to be a wet end of the week, showers are expected for much of Friday. Having already fallen for a good chunk of the morning, the National Weather Service has announced a flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:15 a.m. in Wayne and much of Oakland and Macomb Counties.

There were already reports of flooding on major roads in and around Detroit.

Closures and delays have been reported at:

M-59 between Mound and Van Dyke

I-96 closed going both directions at Inkster Road due to flooding underneath Beech Daly

Southfield Road at 13 Mile is closed

Hall Road is closed on both directions at Van Dyke due to flooding

Incredibly slippery conditions have also been reported on major highways, leading to accidents delaying commute times:

Advertisement