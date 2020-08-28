Friday rain causing flash flood warning, traffic delays around Detroit
DETROIT - Heavy rains Friday morning led to several traffic jams and a flash flood warning for much of Detroit.
In what's expected to be a wet end of the week, showers are expected for much of Friday. Having already fallen for a good chunk of the morning, the National Weather Service has announced a flash flood warning will be in effect until 10:15 a.m. in Wayne and much of Oakland and Macomb Counties.
There were already reports of flooding on major roads in and around Detroit.
Closures and delays have been reported at:
- M-59 between Mound and Van Dyke
- I-96 closed going both directions at Inkster Road due to flooding underneath Beech Daly
- Southfield Road at 13 Mile is closed
- Hall Road is closed on both directions at Van Dyke due to flooding
Incredibly slippery conditions have also been reported on major highways, leading to accidents delaying commute times:
Advertisement
- Accident in westbound lanes on I-94 at Trumbull, leading stop-and-go traffic back up to I-75, delays up to 10 minutes
- Accident at Cadieux causing stop-and-go back to Vemier, two lanes are blocked leading to delays up to 30 minutes