Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 5 a.m. Saturday for SE Michigan

A Severre Thunderstorm Watch was issued for all of southeastern Michigan until 5 a.m. Saturday.

A line of heavy showers and strong/severe thunderstorms is possible Friday night into Saturday, bringing damaging winds over 60 mph. Those winds, which will be capable of bringing down trees and power lines, will be our main threat overnight. Though small hail, localized flooding and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning could also be an issue, they are not our greatest concern.

Who: All Southeast Michigan

What: Strong/Severe Storms

When: 10pm Friday to 3am Saturday

Main Threat: Damaging Winds

As an area of low pressure lifts toward our northeast, it will drag a warm front through southeast Michigan. That warm front will serve as the focus mechanism for quick-moving storms with torrential rain and gusty winds to develop along.

If you or any friends are planning on spending the day at the lake, it is imperative that you stay weather aware, especially after 10 pm. The moment you notice dark clouds in the distance, you need to head for the mainland immediately.

As you know, if you wait until you hear thunder, you are already at risk of being struck by lightning.

Storms are expected to be on-going through the late evening and overnight before clearing Metro Detroit early Saturday morning.

Thankfully, Saturday afternoon should be much more subdued, though a stray shower or storm is possible.

Next week looks fantastic with highs in the mid-80s along with mostly dry conditions.

