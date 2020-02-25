Snow begins tonight with 3-6" coming to metro Detroit by Thursday

article

This winter storm has been a tricky one to nail down, as the "bullseye" has been moving all over the state. However, models are beginning to come to an agreement so let's share the information.

The timeframe for the snowfall lasts more than 24 hours - from around 8 p.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Wednesday. And southeast Michigan is going to get 3-6" area-wide.

All of southeast Michigan will also be under a Winter Storm Watch during that time, too.

The outer bands of the storm are sitting at our doorstep, with a snow-rain mix falling and some light drizzle for us here Tuesday throughout the day in metro Detroit.

Rain showers will push into our region later this afternoon and the switch over to snow will start between 7-8 p.m. The start of this system will be start-and-stop snow - a trend that will continue through the night and early Wednesday morning.

By the time a lot of us wake up Wednesday there will only be between 1-2" on the ground.

The commute into work or school (yes, we will probably have school) will be slower.

The snowfall rates pick up by lunchtime and stay heavier through the evening. Evening rush hour will be slower still, with nearly 4" on the ground at this point.

The entire system will end around 11 p.m. Wednesday and most of us will fall in the 3-6" range.

Thursday will be colder and windier with blowing snow. A true return to winter!

