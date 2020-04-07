Tracking severe weather coming to metro Detroit Tuesday night

Get ready for it folks, a round of severe thunderstorms looks likely as we move into Tuesday late evening and night.

A warm front is currently lifting north, bringing us the warm temperatures sure, but also increasing the instability in the atmosphere. That would be fine if we didn't have a cold front sweeping through right after ... but we have a cold front sweeping through right after.

The timing is this: storms will start building on the western side of Michigan starting around 7 or 8 p.m. this evening. Those storms will strengthen as they sweep west to east impacting us near 10 p.m.

We are currently watching every threat: lightning, gusty winds (near 45 mph), hail, heavy rain as well as a threat for an isolated tornado.

This type of severe weather pattern is typical for spring in SE MI, which why we will be watching it closely. These storms can pack a punch.

By midnight the threat will be over as the storms race east.

Following this line of weather is another round of showers following a similar timeline on Wednesday. However, the atmosphere does not appear to be conducive enough to support Round Two of severe weather ... instead just passing showers with elevated sustained winds.

Bottom line: Pay attention to The Weather Authority tonight between 8 p.m. - midnight. We will be sending updates on-air and online throughout the day.

