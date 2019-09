- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels as they prepare for their week one game in Arizona against the Cardinals on Sunday on FOX 2.

They talked about playing his first game with the Lions after being waived by the Packers, on playing a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback right off the bat, on playing a quarterback like Kyler Murray, on mentoring kids and much more.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news and watch Lions GameDay Live at 10am on Sunday on FOX 2.