If you're looking for fine dining in Detroit, the elegance of Prime and Proper fits the bill.

The steaks are amazing, the atmosphere is high end, and the customer service is high quality. But surprisingly enough the approach to preparing the food is simple, proving less can be more.

Prime and Proper is located on Griswold in Capitol Park. It's just as elegant as those fancy New York and Chicago steakhouses, but this one has a twist: the dry-aged program. You can walk around the restaurant and pick out which cut you want for your meal.