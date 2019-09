- Allowing young patients to "drive" themselves to surgery can help reduce anxiety and add levity to the situation. Children's Hospital of Michigan is part of a growing number of hospitals allowing young patients to do just that.

They get miniature cars, remote controlled by a parent or staff, that allows them to arrive in style for their surgery.

As part of September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Cruisin' for a Cure fundraiser is hoping to buy 10 new mini-SUVs for the patients.

You can make a donation to the fundraiser through any Cornerstone Community Financial branch location during the month of September. Locations: Auburn Hills (2955 University Dr.), Center Line (7291 Bernice St.), Royal Oak (30606 Woodward Ave.) and Troy (1785 Rochester Rd. and 3001 W. Big Beaver Rd.).

Luanne Thomas Ewald from Children's Hospital of Michigan and Heidi Kassab from CCF joined us in studio to tell us more about Cruisin' for a Cure. You can hear from them in the video player above.