- Sergeant Joseph Torres from the Eastern Michigan University Police Department came in to talk bike safety and how to get a proper helmet fitting. Watch in the video player above.

Did you know that one-third of non-fatal bicyclist injuries are to the head? The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) recommends a "Three E" approach - engineering, education and enforcement - for bicycle safety. And an essential component of education is wearing a properly fitted helmet, as a cyclist's helmet is their best line of defense, reducing risk of head injury by more than 50%. The Eastern Michigan University (EMU) Police Department is working hard to educate people on bike safety and make sure they are prepared to hit the sidewalks on their bikes.



Join the police department from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, August 3 at the EMUConvocation Center for a public Bike Rodeo! The event is free for all.