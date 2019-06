- Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing Scott Myers came in to give us all of the details about the new theatre season for Broadway in Detroit. Watch in the video player above.

Popular shows this season include productions like "Dear Evan Hansen." Those eager to see the most popular shows are strongly encouraged to buy a subscription - it's the only way you will be guaranteed tickets!

The 2019-20 Broadway In Detroit Subscription Season is now in full swing. Visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com or call the Fisher Theatre at (313) 872-1000, ext. 0.