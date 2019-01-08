Lions holding Super Bowl ticket raffle to benefit Detroit Public Schools Foundation

- The Lions won't be playing, but the team still wants to give a football fan the chance of a lifetime to see Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

A portion of the proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the permanent water solution at the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Lions community relations director Jen McCollum and Pamela Moore from the Detroit Public Schools Foundation join FOX 2 with the details.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at www.detroitlions.com/raffle.

Only 2,000 tickets will be sold and sales end on January 10, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m.

To be eligible, the winner must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of Michigan, and must be located within the state of Michigan at time of purchase. The winner will be selected at Ford Field on January 14 at 10 a.m and announced via @FordField on Twitter on or before noon on January 16.