- Some of R&B's biggest stars are being honored in Detroit this weekend at The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

The National R&B HOF has inducted over 200 world renowned R&B legends. This year, seven of the inductees are from Detroit, with six inductees being from the Motown label. Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Eddie Kendricks headline a star-studded and diverse 2019 Induction class.

The show will be held at the Charles H. Wr ight Museum in Detroit on Sunday, June 23. It will be hosted by Mary Wilson of the Supremes. She joined us in studio to tell us more about the show.